Azerbaijani DemirBank's movable property to be put up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The movable property of Azerbaijan's DemirBank OJSC (in the liquidation process), will be auctioned at the Baku Auction Center on April 12, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The 2013 BMW 760 Li will be put up for auction, the starting price is 50,000 manat ($29,421).

The auction organizer has to pay five percent of the sale price. The customer must pay the purchase price within seven calendar days. Those wishing to take part in the auction should use the contacts below:

Additional information:

Phone: (+99455)-206-66-67; (+99455) 200-51-06

Contact: Elvin Gorchuyev