Iranian currency rates for May 11

Finance Materials 11 May 2023 10:27 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to May 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,057 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 11

Rial on May 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,972

52,999

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,136

47,099

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,105

4,118

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,997

3,967

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,185

6,180

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

512

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,067

136,988

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,508

14,746

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,220

31,076

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,357

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,043

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,403

31,341

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,684

26,548

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,225

2,260

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,150

2,152

1 Russian ruble

RUB

552

542

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,401

28,353

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,653

31,622

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,105

38,814

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,326

1,322

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,017

31,950

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,825

8,833

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,058

6,070

100 Thai baths

THB

124,750

124,521

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,421

9,441

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,813

31,684

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,057

46,003

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,468

9,464

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,333

16,873

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,857

2,848

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,783

16,873

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,414

75,267

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,015

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,925 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,750 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 527,000-530,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 579,000-582,000 rials.

---

