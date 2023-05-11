Iranian currency rates for May 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to May 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,057 rials.

Currency Rial on May 11 Rial on May 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,972 52,999 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,136 47,099 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,105 4,118 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,997 3,967 1 Danish krone DKK 6,185 6,180 1 Indian rupee INR 513 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,067 136,988 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,508 14,746 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,220 31,076 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,357 1 Omani rial OMR 109,043 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,403 31,341 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,684 26,548 1 South African rand ZAR 2,225 2,260 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,150 2,152 1 Russian ruble RUB 552 542 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,401 28,353 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,653 31,622 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,105 38,814 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,326 1,322 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,017 31,950 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,825 8,833 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,058 6,070 100 Thai baths THB 124,750 124,521 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,421 9,441 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,813 31,684 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,057 46,003 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,468 9,464 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,333 16,873 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,857 2,848 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,783 16,873 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,414 75,267 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,015 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,925 rials, and the price of $1 is 423,061 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,750 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,601 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 527,000-530,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 579,000-582,000 rials.

