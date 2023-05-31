Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rate for May 31

Finance Materials 31 May 2023 09:49 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rate for May 31

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 31, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to May 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,032 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 31

Rial on May 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,087

51,921

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,411

46,480

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,861

3,882

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,751

3,780

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,046

6,041

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,585

136,537

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,732

14,723

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,033

29,940

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,362

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,890

30,916

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,381

25,441

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,131

2,137

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,058

2,090

1 Russian ruble

RUB

518

523

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,212

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,350

27,474

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,071

31,029

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,152

39,174

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,429

1,415

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,731

31,766

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,700

8,697

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,931

5,940

100 Thai baths

THB

120,991

120,832

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,126

9,120

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,837

31,728

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,032

45,001

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,390

9,454

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,189

16,248

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,803

2,808

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

480

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,802

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,715

24,681

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,569

74,898

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,843

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,442 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,129 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000-550,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more