Iranian currency rate for May 31

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 31.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to May 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,032 rials.

Currency Rial on May 31 Rial on May 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,087 51,921 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,411 46,480 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,861 3,882 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,751 3,780 1 Danish krone DKK 6,046 6,041 1 Indian rupee INR 508 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,585 136,537 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,732 14,723 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,033 29,940 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,890 30,916 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,381 25,441 1 South African rand ZAR 2,131 2,137 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,058 2,090 1 Russian ruble RUB 518 523 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,212 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,350 27,474 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,071 31,029 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,152 39,174 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,429 1,415 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,731 31,766 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,700 8,697 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,931 5,940 100 Thai baths THB 120,991 120,832 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,126 9,120 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,837 31,728 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,032 45,001 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,390 9,454 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,189 16,248 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,803 2,808 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,715 24,681 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,569 74,898 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,442 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,129 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000-550,000 rials.

