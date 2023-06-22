Iranian currency rates for June 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 22, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to June 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,993 rials.

Currency Rial on June 22 Rial on June 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,486 53,476 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,913 46,704 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,928 3,881 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,926 3,898 1 Danish krone DKK 6,176 6,148 1 Indian rupee INR 513 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,677 136,742 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,621 14,610 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,558 29,691 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,367 1 Omani rial OMR 109,170 109,100 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,863 31,703 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,987 25,830 1 South African rand ZAR 2,284 2,286 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,783 1,783 1 Russian ruble RUB 501 496 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,211 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,475 28,435 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,281 31,248 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,816 38,816 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,364 1,364 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,004 31,993 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,751 8,778 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,851 5,849 100 Thai baths THB 120,451 120,557 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,043 9,052 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,485 32,599 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,993 45,788 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,362 9,365 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,036 16,031 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,811 2,797 1 Afghan afghani AFN 489 491 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,769 16,031 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,674 24,674 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,529 75,485 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,017 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,198 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,939 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,089 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,399 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.

