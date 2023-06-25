Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for June 25

Finance Materials 25 June 2023 10:32 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for June 25

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 25, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to June 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,855 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 25

Rial on June 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,399

53,336

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,831

46,777

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,929

3,910

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,877

3,865

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,144

6,142

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,769

136,600

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,663

14,641

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,231

29,213

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,079

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,817

31,819

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,804

25,817

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,245

2,239

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,665

1,666

1 Russian ruble

RUB

508

497

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,054

28,083

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,089

31,050

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,809

38,822

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,364

1,365

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,996

31,995

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,769

8,755

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,851

5,851

100 Thai baths

THB

119,202

119,159

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,984

9,025

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,196

32,068

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,855

45,728

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,380

9,371

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,980

15,997

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,807

2,793

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

490

490

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,774

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,678

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,344

75,329

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,003

11,991

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,785 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,882 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,804 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,347 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000-508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 552,000-555,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more