Iranian currency rates for June 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 25, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to June 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,855 rials.

Currency Rial on June 25 Rial on June 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,399 53,336 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,831 46,777 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,929 3,910 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,877 3,865 1 Danish krone DKK 6,144 6,142 1 Indian rupee INR 513 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,769 136,600 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,663 14,641 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,231 29,213 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,079 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,817 31,819 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,804 25,817 1 South African rand ZAR 2,245 2,239 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,665 1,666 1 Russian ruble RUB 508 497 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,054 28,083 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,089 31,050 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,809 38,822 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,364 1,365 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,996 31,995 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,769 8,755 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,851 5,851 100 Thai baths THB 119,202 119,159 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,984 9,025 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,196 32,068 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,855 45,728 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,380 9,371 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,980 15,997 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,807 2,793 1 Afghan afghani AFN 490 490 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,774 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,678 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,344 75,329 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,003 11,991

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 450,785 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,882 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 409,804 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,347 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 505,000-508,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 552,000-555,000 rials.

