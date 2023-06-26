Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for June 26

Finance Materials 26 June 2023 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for June 26

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 26, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to June 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,708 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 26

Rial on June 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,393

53,399

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,841

46,831

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,951

3,929

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,880

3,877

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,144

6,144

1 Indian rupee

INR

513

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,762

137,769

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,663

14,663

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,228

29,231

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,078

109,083

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,862

31,817

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,797

25,804

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,245

2,245

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,665

1,665

1 Russian ruble

RUB

509

508

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,044

28,054

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,067

31,089

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,805

38,809

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,364

1,364

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,990

31,996

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,772

8,769

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,851

5,851

100 Thai baths

THB

119,160

119,202

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,984

8,984

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,089

32,196

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,708

45,855

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,380

9,380

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,980

15,980

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,803

2,807

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

490

490

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,342

75,344

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

12,003

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,293 rials, and the price of $1 is 412,843 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,449 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,312 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 496,000-499,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 543,000-546,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more