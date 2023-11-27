EBRD provides latest update on project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) owns a loan portfolio valued at 177 million euros in Kyrgyzstan, as of October 31, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the loan portfolio is intended for the completion of 77 projects.

Among these projects, the majority of funding, 72 percent or 127 million euros, is directed towards sustainable infrastructure, while 15 percent, equivalent to 26 million euros, is allocated to industry, commerce, and agriculture.

Additionally, financial institutions receive the remaining 13 percent, totaling 24 million euros.

Furthermore, according to the EBRD, the share of the private sector in the entire investment portfolio of the bank in Kyrgyzstan is 28 percent.

In total, the EBRD's cumulative investments in Kyrgyzstan amount to 911 million euros across 231 projects, as of October 31.

The EBRD contributed 41 million euros in Kyrgyzstan in 2022, the country's biggest funding amount since the EBRD gave it 46 million euros in 2019.