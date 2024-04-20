Turkmenistan's Rysgal bank introduces new online payment systems

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Internet-bank and Mobil-bank systems developed by Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank will be implemented in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

During an online government meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov presented to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov a proposal to put into operation the Internet-bank and Mobil-bank systems developed by Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank and informed about their capabilities.

In turn, the head of state noted that in order to solve the tasks defined in the State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, special importance is attached to increasing the volume of non-cash payments in the country.

Berdimuhamedov approved the submitted proposal and instructed the Deputy Chairman to carry out appropriate work on the introduction of modern banking systems designed for individuals.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively improving its financial sector, paying special attention to the development of non-cash payments.

This process includes the modernization of the banking infrastructure, the introduction of modern technologies such as mobile applications and Internet banking, as well as the development of a regulatory framework to ensure the security and efficiency of electronic transactions.

The country is also actively cooperating with international financial institutions to improve financial literacy and ensure access to financial services for all segments of the population.

