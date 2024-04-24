Azerbaijani Central Bank, US Treasury Department view cooperation shots (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 24 April 2024 18:37 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the US Treasury Department discussed cooperation opportunities, the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We had fruitful meetings with Anna Morris, Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Global Affairs, and Brian McCauley, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia. During the sessions, we went over the Central Bank's financial institution supervision measures and discussed macroeconomic issues. We also reviewed prospects for cooperation between the two organizations in the fields of risk assessment and management, enhancing cyber security measures, and guaranteeing overall financial stability," he added.

To note, on April 23, the visit of the Azerbaijani banking mission to the US, organized by the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan and the US Chamber of Commerce and Industry, began.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (formerly the National Bank) was formed by the President's Decree on the Establishment of the National Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated February 11, 1992. The Central Bank has an extraordinary role in issuing the country's national currency.

