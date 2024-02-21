Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan actively engages in matters of water diplomacy - German embassy representative

21 February 2024
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan actively engages in matters related to water diplomacy, said the permanent representative of the German Embassy in Azerbaijan Heiko Schwarz during the conference on "Reconstruction of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Karabakh Region", Trend reports.

"The significance of water diplomacy is increasing annually due to the growing impact of water scarcity on both people and countries. Azerbaijan, being a downstream country, is confronted with these challenges. Germany also acknowledges the importance of water and water management. Last year, Germany hosted a visit from nine water experts representing the South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia. This collaborative effort reflects our belief that addressing these issues requires collective action. Azerbaijan deserves recognition for its proactive role in addressing and resolving these challenges," he noted.

