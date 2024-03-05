Azerbaijan witnesses e-car import buildup - ecology ministry adviser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. In Azerbaijan, efforts persist to develop essential infrastructure, stimulate turnover, and enhance financial accessibility for environmentally friendly vehicles, led by a dedicated working group that has significantly boosted imports, particularly of electric vehicles, through incentive measures, Adviser to the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rasim Sattarzadeh told Trend.

Due to measures implemented following proposals from the working group, the utilization of eco-friendly vehicles has risen in Azerbaijan, as stated by the advisor.

"In 2023, Azerbaijan observed a 19-fold rise in the import of electric vehicles compared to 2021, and continuous efforts are in place to maintain this beneficial trend in the next few years," he said.

Sattarzadeh highlights that to boost the presence of electric vehicles in the national transportation park, the working group, in collaboration with pertinent government entities, has engaged private sector representatives. This partnership is expected to yield positive outcomes, enhancing financial accessibility, safeguarding consumer rights, fostering a competitive environment, restricting the use of outdated vehicles, and, notably, raising public awareness.

"The working group's 2024 roadmap includes ongoing advocacy efforts with relevant government agencies to underscore the benefits of environmentally friendly vehicles and highlight the detrimental impact of older vehicles on the environment and human health.

Furthermore, the plan for the year involves developing new proposals to limit the use of outdated vehicles, conducting necessary procedures for their disposal, and establishing initiatives to align the disposal of electric vehicle batteries with international practices," the official added.

