Azerbaijan's SOCAR and bp review green energy transition co-work (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and bp have discussed joint initiatives on the transition to green energy, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Trend reports.

"We met with Murray Auchincloss, CEO of bp, together with SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and our colleagues. Our conversations focused on assessing the results of our bilateral cooperation and identifying new potential for partnership. We also discussed cooperation projects in the areas of green energy transition, decarbonization, and exploration and production. bp emphasized its commitment to strengthening the existing collaboration with Azerbaijan and indicated strong interest in investing in renewable energy initiatives," the publication says.

bp CEO Murray Auchincloss is slated to pay a two-day business visit to Azerbaijan to explore the company's long-term collaboration ambitions. Auchincloss will hold multiple internal meetings during his visit, including sessions with bp management in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, as well as a meeting with bp's regional personnel.

In addition, he intends to call at the Sangachal Terminal.

