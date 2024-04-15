COP29 set to be Azerbaijan's largest event in terms of attendance and scale - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be Azerbaijan's largest event in terms of attendance and scale, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Chief Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company Narmin Jarchalova, said during the first press conference of the COP29 presidency, Trend reports.

According to her, Azerbaijan has previously hosted various international events.

"However, in terms of the number of participants and the scale, COP29 will become the largest event hosted by Azerbaijan. The Baku Olympic Stadium has been chosen as the venue for the event.

This decision was made in consultation with the UN and based on the experience of previous COP events. So far, during large-scale events held in this space, the efficient use and sustainability of the infrastructure have been fully ensured," she said.

The official also mentioned that the territory plan is being developed in coordination with the UN team to ensure that the Blue and Green Zones, which will be organized during COP29, are compactly located within the stadium area and minimize potential negative impacts on the environment.

"To organize all plenary sessions of the conference in one space around the stadium, additional structures will be installed. All accommodation options will soon be available on a unified international platform," she added.

