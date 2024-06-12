Turkmenistan hosts 'Road from Dubai to Baku - Pre-COP29 meeting' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A meeting called 'Road from Dubai to Baku - Pre-COP29' was held in Ashgabat with the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, the embassies of Azerbaijan and the UAE in Turkmenistan on June 12, 2024, Trend reports.

The speakers at the event, according to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan, discussed topics such as reducing emissions of methane, transitioning to green energy, and preparing for the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan in November 2024. They also shared their thoughts on innovative ideas for the 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The meeting, which took place under the motto “Our land. Our future. We are # GenerationRestoration." emphasised the special contributions of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) ambassadors, students, volunteers, and eco-activists in conferences on climate change and pointed out their close participation in the Global Youth Climate Conference (LCOY2023) within COP28 in Dubai in 23.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, gave a speech and said that the year 2024 was declared the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" in Azerbaijan. He also drew attention to the projects implemented by Azerbaijan related to climate change and the completed work in the direction of green energy in our country. The ambassador informed the participants about the globally important COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan and also said that volunteers will play an important role in the organization of COP29. In this regard, he noted that the volunteers.cop29.az portal has been launched to organize the participation of volunteers at COP29, and about 16,000 candidates have registered on the portal. It is expected that approximately 3,000 local and international volunteers will be involved in the process. The Ambassador drew attention to the COP Torika Presidency, co-chaired by Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Brazil, and mentioned the importance of cooperation between the Presidency countries of the current and future COP sessions, as well as the significance of the three COP Presidencies (Troika) to increase sustainability.

Gozalov pointed out that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are making great strides in tackling crucial matters concerning renewable energy and environmental issues.

"It is wonderful that both brotherly countries contribute to climate change programs by keeping to the methane emissions commitment despite their oil and natural gas wealth. We believe Fraternal Turkmenistan will contribute to COP29 in November 2024," he said.

Additionally, the ambassador shed light on the devastating consequences of mines and discussed the ongoing landmine peril in the territories of Azerbaijan.

"A major obstacle to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is the persistence of landmines and other forms of unexploded ordnance (UXO), which endanger human lives, destroy cultural artifacts, and harm the environment," he concluded.

Furthermore, the meeting featured presentations of videos and photos pertaining to COP29.