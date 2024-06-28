Turkmenistan sees prospects for renewable energy cooperation with UAE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 28. Turkmenistan sees prospects for cooperation in the field of renewable energy with the UAE, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Batyr Atdayev, at the Turkmen-Emirati Business Forum held in Ashgabat city.

"One of the most promising areas of cooperation between our countries is in the field of renewable energy sources, in particular, the efficient use of solar and wind energy and biofuels," he said.

Atdayev stressed that the construction of a combined solar and wind power plant with a capacity of 10 MW in the Central Karakum desert, on the territory of Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr lake, funded jointly with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, is a vivid example of partnership in the active development of clean energy and 'green' technologies.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively developing the renewable energy sector, seeking to diversify its energy sector and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The Government of Turkmenistan is initiating a number of projects aimed at increasing the share of renewable energy in the country's energy balance, which contributes to sustainable development and environmental safety.