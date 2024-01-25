AZINNEX counts export designations of Azerbaijan's IT products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Azerbaijan's IT products are exported to more than 30 countries around the world, Chairman of Azerbaijan Innovations Export Consortium (AZINNEX) public association Farid Kazimovsaid during an event on “non-tariff barriers to trade” held in Baku, Trend reports.

Kazimov emphasized that the IT sector in Azerbaijan has begun to actively develop over the past few years.

"Azerbaijan used to have a small number of enterprises, but that number is growing. Currently, incentives are used in the IT sector. New prospects have arisen in this section of the country, increasing the volume of exports. At the same time, Azerbaijani enterprises are venturing into overseas markets,” he noted.

