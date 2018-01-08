Air Astana to purchase services for transportation, storage of aviation kerosene

8 January 2018 09:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Air Astana to purchase transportation services via tender
Tenders 5 January 14:22
Air Astana announces tender on services for company's passenger award program
Tenders 3 January 10:32
Air Astana announces tender to purchase tires for special equipment
Tenders 2 January 14:40
Air Astana announces tender to purchase transport & expeditionary services
Tenders 30 December 2017 14:04
Air Astana announces tender to purchase transport & expeditionary services
Tenders 20 December 2017 17:06
Flight regularity decreased in Kazakhstan
Economy news 14 December 2017 11:17
Air Astana seeks to expand routes to Uzbekistan
Economy news 7 December 2017 11:50
Air Astana JSC announces tender for purchase of cartridges
Tenders 6 December 2017 15:56
Air Astana JSC announces tender for purchase of polygraphy products
Tenders 6 December 2017 15:52
Aviation Technical Center "Air Astana" opened in Kazakhstan
Economy news 6 December 2017 13:31
Air Astana JSC announces tender for rental housing for 2018
Economy news 2 December 2017 10:10
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan increase flight frequency
Economy news 24 November 2017 10:09
"Air Astana" launches relocation
Central Asia 31 October 2017 16:50
“Air Astana” to launch additional flights to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 26 October 2017 08:04
“Air Astana” to launch additional flights to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 24 October 2017 14:33
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan intend to increase direct flights
Economy news 18 October 2017 21:18
Kazakh Energy Ministry: No prerequisites for disruption of flights
Economy news 28 September 2017 21:00
Kazakh Energy Ministry responds to Air Astana’s fuel shortage warning
Economy news 25 September 2017 16:45