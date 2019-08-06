Uzbek-Korean JV buys molecular sieves via tender

6 August 2019 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbek Neftegazinvest buys high-pressure compressor via tender
Tenders 18:29
Uzbek Tax Committee publishes list of major taxpayers
Economy 16:50
Russian company talks supplies of equipment to Uzbek plant (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:04
Uzbekistan intends to import Belarusian agricultural products
Economy 14:21
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for retrofitting execution
Tenders 13:48
Uzbekistan deepens co-op with TIKA
Economy 13:35
Latest
Flood kills 4 university students in NE Nigeria
Other News 23:11
Rouhani urges restored banking, oil ties for Iran under JCPOA
Politics 22:29
Coalition drone strikes kill 7 militants in E. Afghanistan
Other News 21:53
First VP: Olympic movement among schoolchildren in Azerbaijan, which is taking important steps towards building information society, is acquiring broader proportions with every year
Politics 21:21
Heavy rain leaves 13 dead in central China
China 21:18
MP: Iran to have access to Europe via Azerbaijan
Economy 19:56
Azerbaijani pavilion created at Alabino range in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 19:38
Azerbaijani industrial parks increasing production and export
Economy 19:22
SOFAZ acquires more than 95 tons of gold in Jan.-June
Business 19:06