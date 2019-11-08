Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes opens tenders to buy cars

8 November 2019 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 13:10
US ambassador to OSCE calls for concrete settlement measures in Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of industrial oil receipt from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:21
Azerbaijan's border service head, military prosecutor visit state border with Armenia (PHOTO)
Politics 12:06
Azerbaijan’s Oil and Gas Construction Trust launches tender for air fittings
Tenders 11:30
Progress in IGB construction to be examined in Bulgaria
Oil&Gas 11:03
Latest
Maersk Drilling updates on hybrid rig project
Oil&Gas 13:20
Turkey conducting anti-terrorist operations involving over 2,500 police officers
Turkey 13:18
OSCE strengthening cooperation with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:13
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 13:10
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov talks amendments to Tax Code
Economy 12:50
US ambassador to OSCE calls for concrete settlement measures in Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:39
Over 130,000 trucks transport cargoes from Turkey to Germany, Romania, Italy
Turkey 12:32
Turkish airline stops flights to Georgia
Tourism 12:27
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Syria increases
Turkey 12:22