SOCAR’s IT department opens tender to buy Canon cartridges

26 December 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
SOCAR talks modernization projects of 2019
Oil&Gas 25 December 14:36
Azerbaijan produced over 30 million tons of oil in 11 months 2019
Oil&Gas 25 December 11:32
SOCAR discloses number of gas stations built in 2019
Oil&Gas 25 December 10:11
SOCAR talks its activity results of 2019 as part of Absheron project
Oil&Gas 24 December 17:18
SOCAR updates on status of Southern Gas Corridor projects
Oil&Gas 24 December 10:54
Azerbaijan announces 2020 investment plans for Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 24 December 10:46
Latest
How will Kazakhstan, China trade relations develop?
Business 11:24
Opening date of a small enterprise in Azebaijani region disclosed
Business 11:23
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy dew point tester
Tenders 11:21
Azerbaijan’s Altis Group of Companies determines new export market
Business 11:16
Uzbekistan, Russia plan to implement projects for $25 B
Business 11:13
Azerbaijan's CEC on appeals received in connection with municipal elections
Politics 11:10
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 26
Finance 10:45
Export from special and free zones of Iran reaches $20 B
Business 10:45
ITOCHU concludes agreement on North Central Resources membership
Oil&Gas 10:41