Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy filters via tender

30 December 2019 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmen State Oil Concern extends tender to buy pipes and metal-roll
Tenders 10:38
Kazakhstan's GDP volume nearing $105B
Business 29 December 18:24
Bek Air company’s insurer to make insurance payments to those injured in crash
Transport 29 December 17:32
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy sensors via tender
Tenders 29 December 16:35
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of transformers
Tenders 29 December 14:35
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to purchase of chamfering equipment
Tenders 29 December 14:08
Latest
Georgia increases export of fruits and nuts
Business 11:11
Sea voyages cancelled in Turkey
Turkey 11:00
Overview of main events of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank in 2019
Finance 10:52
Turkmengaz State Concern extends tender for gas infrastructure modernization
Tenders 10:47
Azerbaijan, Russia buy cotton yarn in Turkmenistan
Business 10:47
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 30
Finance 10:40
Turkmen State Oil Concern extends tender to buy pipes and metal-roll
Tenders 10:38
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 30
Finance 10:23
Epsilon increases gas production at Doya Khatun field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:00