Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys ultrasonic instruments via tender

13 January 2020 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
China grants patent for Uzbek scientists’ technology of modifying cotton
Business 14:13
Gas pipeline under construction in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region
Construction 13:05
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade increases
Turkey 12:47
New well launched at Tumaris gas condensate field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:44
China to support Uzbekistan in introduction of satellite technology
Business 11:41
China accounts for majority of companies opened in Uzbekistan in 2019
Business 11:40
Latest
Tender: Turkmenistan's state committee to buy spares for pumps
Tenders 14:32
Kazakhstan - Iran flight implemented for first time since Ukranian plane crash
Transport 14:29
Iran warns UK not to intervene in its internal affairs
Iran 14:29
Turkmenistan preparing e-commerce rules to be used in country
ICT 14:26
China grants patent for Uzbek scientists’ technology of modifying cotton
Business 14:13
EBRD, IRENA to work on rapid growth of renewable energy
Oil&Gas 14:07
CEC: Azerbaijan has created all conditions for candidates to meet voters
Politics 14:06
Turkmenistan's state concern opens tender to buy equipment, communication facilities
Tenders 13:51
Energy minister: New stage in renewables’ development to begin in 2020 in Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 13:49