Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy petrol via tender
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Kazakhstan’s Kazpost national postal operator has announced a tender for the procurement of 7,560 liters of RON-92 petrol.
The total cost of the lots is 1.2 million tenge (approximately $3,000).
The tender applications should be submitted no later than 10:00 (GMT +6) on June 15, 2021.
Additional information:
Phone: +7 (700) 954-6525
E-mail: [email protected]
