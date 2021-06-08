Kazakhstan’s postal operator to buy petrol via tender

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Kazakhstan’s Kazpost national postal operator has announced a tender for the procurement of 7,560 liters of RON-92 petrol.

The total cost of the lots is 1.2 million tenge (approximately $3,000).

The tender applications should be submitted no later than 10:00 (GMT +6) on June 15, 2021.

