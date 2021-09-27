Russia to support Uzbekistan in WTO accession

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov discussed the preparation for Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) on September 26 in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

Reshetnikov expressed readiness of the Ministry of Economic Development to provide comprehensive expert support toUzbekistan. As a result of the meeting, the sides decided to hold in December 2021 a meeting of the working group on Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO.

In addition, Reshetnikov said that Uzbekistan and Russia have resolved the main trade barriers.

“We resolved 17 instructions of the 21st meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation out of 19. However, 2 more are in progress. Moreover, we removed trade barriers between our countries to make the business process easier,” the Russian official said on his Instagram page.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri