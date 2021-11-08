Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy compressors

Tenders 8 November 2021 10:34 (UTC+04:00)
Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy compressors
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 8
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 8
Georgia’s oil, gas production on the rise
Georgia’s oil, gas production on the rise
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made leather goods
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made leather goods
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 8 Georgia 11:14
Trend TV presents: Shusha - the apogee of victory (VIDEO) Politics 11:13
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 11:08
«Xurcun Chain of Boutiques» renews and enriches variety of organic and gluten-free products’ collections (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:00
Azerbaijan, Armenia have historic opportunity to normalize South Caucasus - Richard Hoagland Politics 11:00
Kazakhstan talks weekly dynamics on prices for socially significant food products Kazakhstan 10:59
Southern Gas Corridor reduces dependence on dominant supplier of Southern Europe – Polish ministry Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijani MP Konul Nurullayeva writes about Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh in Croatian press Politics 10:46
Uranium field exploration company in Kazakhstan opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 10:34
SOCAR to increase STAR Refinery’s production capacity Oil&Gas 10:25
State Security Service of Azerbaijan releases footage dedicated to Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 10:04
Baku holds march on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO) Society 10:01
Thanksgiving prayer performed at Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque in Shusha (PHOTO) Society 09:54
Georgia’s oil, gas production on the rise Georgia 09:49
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage "Dear Shusha, we are back!" (VIDEO) Politics 09:48
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares Instagram post related to November 8 - Victory Day (VIDEO) Politics 09:42
Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price Oil&Gas 09:35
Uzbek Karshi Engineering and Economic Institute opens tender Tenders 09:25
Iran talks constructive co-op regarding its policy on Caspian Sea Oil&Gas 09:21
Uzbek Republican Exchange shares data on total volume of transactions Uzbekistan 09:19
Number of international flights via Iranian airports up Transport 09:16
Activity in Iran’s Qeshm port booming Transport 09:10
Astronauts' return to Earth from ISS postponed Other News 08:53
Iran unveils details of caviar exports Business 08:24
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made leather goods Turkey 08:20
Victory Day is celebration of int'l law, justice - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 08:16
Azerbaijan's glorious victory rejuvenated us all inwardly, spiritually - Reza Deghati Politics 08:00
1,031 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:26
China's meat imports drop to 20-month low in October -customs Other News 06:52
Verstappen dominates F1 Mexico City GP Other News 06:05
Powerful blast rocks downtown Baghdad Arab World 05:28
Three elite U.S. universities evacuate buildings after bomb threats US 04:57
U.S. administers 430.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 04:09
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock Other News 03:34
Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi says he knows those behind assassination bid, will pursue them Arab World 02:52
UK registers over 30,000 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:09
Azerbaijani FM makes post on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO) Politics 01:23
UN chief Guterres ‘strongly condemns’ attack on Iraqi PM Other News 01:22
Turkish Embassy congratulates the Azerbaijani nation (PHOTO) Politics 00:58
Croatian deputy PM tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 00:39
Turkey shares stats of chemical exports to Iran Turkey 00:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Finance 00:02
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev announces that Shusha was liberated on November 8, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:01
Azerbaijan marks Victory Day Politics 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: November 8, 2020 Politics 00:01
Russian AliExpress offers Kazakhstan to create hub in Khorgos Kazakhstan 7 November 23:49
Azerbaijani wrestler becomes world champion Society 7 November 23:21
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on Victory Day (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 22:44
Arab Coalition says 138 Houthis killed in target operations Arab World 7 November 22:12
Turkmenistan discloses number of deals at State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange Business 7 November 21:36
Euronews Azerbaijan team congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 7 November 21:07
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares more footages from her visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 7 November 20:29
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from her visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 7 November 20:04
UK's Truss to visit southeast Asia to boost economic and security ties Europe 7 November 19:51
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 8 Oil&Gas 7 November 19:21
Azerbaijani people overwhelmed with determination to restore Shusha - former Ukrainian president Politics 7 November 19:17
Uzbekneftegaz reveals volume of its exports in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 7 November 19:17
Participants of VIII Global Forum visit Ashagi Govkhar Agha mosque in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 19:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 7 November 19:00
Civilian injured as result of mine explosion in Azerbaijani Jabrayil Society 7 November 18:31
Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar arrives in Baku Politics 7 November 18:10
Azerbaijan confirms 2,631 more COVID-19 cases, 1,989 recoveries Society 7 November 18:01
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on construction of Shusha radio and television tower Politics 7 November 17:50
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva talk to 8th Global Baku Forum`s participants who visited Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:47
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on construction of Shusha district central hospital Politics 7 November 17:41
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 7 November 17:38
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady review Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s restoration work in Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:38
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady review Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s restoration work in Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:34
Russian, Azerbaijani presidents, Armenian PM to possibly meet next week Politics 7 November 17:32
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady lay foundation of Shusha District Central Hospital (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:24
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lay foundation for Shusha radio and TV station (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lay foundation for mosque in Dashalti village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:19
Participants of VIII Global Baku Forum visit Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 17:13
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady take part in opening ceremony of Victory Road in Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 7 November 17:08
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Shusha city for visit Politics 7 November 16:45
Heydar Aliyev Academy, Cultural Center of Azerbaijani State Security Service hold events on Victory Day (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 16:12
NCDC Head expects more Covid-linked deaths in Georgia Georgia 7 November 15:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 7 Society 7 November 15:36
Final panel within VIII Global Forum held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 7 November 15:24
Azerbaijan organizes cortege of classic cars on occasion of Victory Day (PHOTO) Society 7 November 15:08
Azerbaijan to demonstrate video projection on anniversary of victory in Karabakh war Society 7 November 14:52
Baku to organize musical fireworks dedicated to Azerbaijan’s glorious victory Society 7 November 14:37
Iraqi PM chairs security meeting after drone attack on residence Arab World 7 November 14:36
Baku to hold march on occasion of Victory Day Society 7 November 14:01
Register your kids for After –School Clubs of British School in Baku for the most affordable prices Society 7 November 13:50
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry spreads video footage on events of 2020 Society 7 November 13:42
Iran to boost trade turnover with Pakistan Business 7 November 13:24
Turkmenistan, Iran consider issues of digitalization of transportation system by vehicles Transport 7 November 12:34
Georgia reports 5 240 coronavirus cases, 2 235 recoveries, 68 deaths Georgia 7 November 12:31
Holding Global Baku Forum shows Azerbaijan's authority – Russian expert Politics 7 November 12:27
President of Kazakhstan extends condolences over deadly methane outburst in Karaganda region Kazakhstan 7 November 12:26
Iran increases regional trade via border markets Business 7 November 12:17
Group of participants of Global Baku Forum leaves for Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Politics 7 November 12:04
Turkish Airlines’ net profits hit $735 million in three quarters of 2021 Turkey 7 November 11:31
Azerbaijani wrestler to compete for gold medal at United World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade Society 7 November 11:17
Special forces of Azerbaijani army celebrate Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 7 November 10:30
China's foreign trade up 22.2 pct in first 10 months Other News 7 November 10:24
Asia Trans Gas JSC opens tender for construction of exhibition hall Tenders 7 November 09:42
Georgia’s natural gas production almost doubles Georgia 7 November 09:42
Iran sees increase in passenger transportation from Persian Gulf International Airport Transport 7 November 09:40
All news