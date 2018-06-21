Uzbekistan increasing number of international flights

21 June 2018 20:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Russian carrier Ural Airlines will launch new regular Sochi-Tashkent flights from July 18, the Russian company announced.

The flights will be carried out on Airbus A320 airplanes on Wednesdays. Return flights will be carried out on Thursdays.

The flight ticket will cost 10,661 Russian rubles ($168) including all taxes and fees.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to increase number of flights between the two countries.

Uzbekistan and China announced in mid-June 2018 that that the countries may launch charter flights soon.

