Azerbaijan names number of tourists visiting this year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. More than 1.3 million tourists visited Azerbaijan from January through August this year, said Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Fuad Nagiyev at a conference on the results of annual activities of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"When we talk about development, we mean an increase in the number of tourists, geography and tourist spending. For this we have to work together. The main goal is to bring the number of foreign tourists to 4 million in 2026," he said.

" We aim to increase the share of tourism in GDP by 1.5 times in the next 4 years compared to 2019. On average, we want to make an increase of 20 percent every year. One of our main goals is also to bring the number of local tourists to 6 million people by 2026 and increase tourism revenues to 10 billion manat ($5.8 billion)," Nagiyev noted.

