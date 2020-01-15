Azerbaijan considers to build several toll roads

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Construction of several toll roads is considered in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Saleh Mammadov noted that the Alat-Astara road is envisaged to be a toll road, which will save the driver 39 kilometers of distance.

Also, the Baku-Guba-Russian border road will be paid, which will run in parallel with the existing one and will save the driver 16 kilometers of distance, the chairman added.

According to Mammadov, this practice is quite common in Europe and throughout the world.

In Azerbaijan, the cost of construction and maintenance of roads is traditionally covered by the state budget.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news