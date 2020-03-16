Kazakhstan’s SCAT developing action plan amid emergency state in Kazakhstan

Transport 16 March 2020 13:26 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan’s SCAT developing action plan amid emergency state in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s SCAT airlines company is developing an action plan within the framework of an emergency state introduced in the country, the company told Trend.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which will be relevant from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

The company said that it is currently awaiting for official notification on possible changes in the schedule from responsible authorities in order to make concrete decisions.

“The company is developing a plan on the following issues: possible changes to the flights’ schedule and updated policy of re-booking and tickets returning,” the company said.

The company added that the latest information on the issue will be published on the official website of the company and via social network.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 9.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 6,500. Over 169,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 77,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
