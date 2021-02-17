Online-system for charter flights launched in test mode in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has simplified the process of obtaining permits for charter flights by launching an online-system, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the Uzbek Civil Aviation Agency has developed an electronic system for processing requests and issuing permits to operators of civil aviation of foreign states for one-time flights to the airfields of civil aviation in Uzbekistan.

It was noted that the creation of this electronic platform will allow the applicant to submit online requests for obtaining permits for a one-time flight, promptly cooperate in processing requests with Uzbekistan airports of the Civil Aviation Agency, and Uzaeronavigation, and reduce the processing time of requests to 24 hours.

The platform has been launched online in test mode since February 15 of this year.

Operators of civil aviation aircraft of foreign states have the opportunity to apply for performing one-time flights to civil aviation airfields of Uzbekistan on the website of the Uzaviation Agency at the link http://uzcaa.uz/en/permission.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva