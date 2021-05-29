Khudafarin border customs to be opened soon - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Khudafarin border customs, which is located on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, will be opened in the near future, the Governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province (northwestern Iran) Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi said, Trend reports citing the governor office website.

The governor emphasized that necessary steps have been taken to launch this border customs.

"After the liberation of the Khudafarin border of Azerbaijan from occupation, the launch of this border customs has been in the spotlight of Azerbaijani and Iranian officials," he added.

Pourmohammadi noted that the Khudafarin border customs can significantly contribute to the development of economic and trade turnover in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province.