Increase in cargo transshipment Switzerland via Port of Baku revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The overall cargo transshipment to Switzerland via the Port of Baku was 142,309 tons from January through November 2022, Trend reports citing the Facebook post of the Port of Baku.

During the same period of the previous year, cargo transshipment to Switzerland via the Port of Baku was 58,656 tons.

Thus, the volume of transshipment has more than doubled year-on-year.

The throughput cargo are mainly mineral fuels, lubricants and related products, as well as industrial, food and chemical goods, raw materials, machinery and transport equipment, etc.

It is also mentioned in the post that the delegation of Switzerland consisting of diplomatic officials, government representatives as well as business heads representing 20 leading Swiss companies paid a visit to the Port of Baku.

"The Swiss delegation was led by Mr. Erwin Bollinger, Co-Chair of the Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Switzerland and Azerbaijan, also accompanied by Ms. Muriel Peneveyre, Ambassador of Switzerland to the Republic of Azerbaijan and to Turkmenistan. The guests were welcomed by Mr. Eugene Seah, COO of Port of Baku, and the port operations team. During the meeting, strategic views on increasing the trade opportunities between the Swiss companies and Port of Baku were discussed," said the post.

The delegation also stated that the role of the Middle Corridor has been become significantly important for global connectivity and economic integration, and role of the Port of Baku along the trade corridors in the region for connecting global supply chain and businesses is crucial.