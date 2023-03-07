Azerbaijan's Turan Air LLC announces its closure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan’s Turan Air LLC, a private airline, has announced its closure, Trend reports.

The company, as the first private airline in the country, was established on April 16, 1994, with an authorized capital of 2.47 million manat ($1.45 million), and Gulnara Guliyeva was its founder.

The creditors can send their claims to the LLC to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The first founders of Turan Air were Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and the US Investment Trading International (ITI) company.

The airline operated flights from Baku and Lankaran to Russian Yekaterinburg, Surgut, Novosibirsk and Kazan cities.