Turkmenistan to discuss rail logistics offing with overseas partners

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 2. Representatives of the railway industry of Turkmenistan will discuss the development of cooperation with foreign partners at the 'Railway Logistics: Current Development Challenges" international conference, which will be held in Belarus on April 4, 2024, Trend reports.

The forum is expected to be attended by heads of international transport organizations, railways of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as representatives of ministries and concerns, the largest shippers of Belarus, residents of the Great Stone Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park, logistics operators of the railway'space 1520', ports, and owners of rolling stock.

The conference participants will discuss the formation of railway logistics and competitive logistics solutions in modern conditions.

Among other things, issues of port involvement, prospects for the development and modernization of transport and logistics infrastructure, transport and transit potential of railways and logistics companies involved in the organization of cargo transportation along the North-South and East-West international transport corridors, as well as within the framework of the initiative 'One Belt, One Road' will be discussed.

The participants will exchange opinions and relevant proposals in the fields of transport and logistics, increase customer orientation and efficiency of interaction with cargo owners, and expand accessibility and transparency in the railway business.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively cooperating with foreign partners in the development of railway infrastructure, which includes the construction of new railway tracks, the modernization of existing highways, and the introduction of modern technologies and management systems.

Partnership in this area helps to strengthen transport links between the countries of the region and ensures more efficient movement of goods and passengers.

