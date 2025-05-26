Kazakhstan sets sights on Poland to power up Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. Gabidulla Ospanqulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held a series of meetings with Polish academic and business partners and discussed cooperation on Middle Corridor efficiency, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest.

In a discussion with Marta Lagoda, CEO of Trans Rach, the sides addressed logistics-related issues, including the development of infrastructure for the Middle Corridor and the creation of an electronic queue system to reduce cargo delivery times in both directions.

"With Piotr Guzowski, Chairman of the Polish-Kazakh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, current issues arising during the implementation of projects by Polish investors in Kazakhstan were discussed, including workforce training. The importance of improving conditions for further investment, optimizing business processes, and strengthening bilateral economic cooperation was also highlighted," the statement reads.

Following the meetings, an agreement was reached to continue dialogue aimed at developing joint scientific and investment initiatives in sectors that are a priority for both countries.

The Middle Corridor is a trade and transport route connecting China to Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. It serves as a strategic alternative to routes through Russia, improving regional connectivity and shortening transit times. This corridor plays a crucial role in enhancing economic ties between Central Asia and the European Union.