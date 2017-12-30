Russian president hopes for further successful development of relations with Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent New Year's greetings to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform news agency reported with reference to the Kremlin’s press-service.

"Congratulating President Nazarbayev on the New Year holiday, President Putin recalled that our countries have recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and this significant anniversary was marked by new achievements in virtually all areas of the Russian-Kazakh cooperation,” the message said.

“Putin expressed hope for the further successful development of relations of strategic partnership and alliance for the benefit of fraternal peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan in the interests of ensuring stability and security in Central Asia and throughout Eurasia," the message said.

