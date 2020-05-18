Kazakhstan reports 35th coronavirus death

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan confirmed 35th death from coronavirus in the country, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The woman born 1961 passed away in country’s Almaty city.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020. The emergency state was somewhat eased on May 11, 2020 but at the same time it was extended in some Kazakh regions.

The first two cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of the coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country stood at 6,440 cases. This includes 3,373 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 35 patients who passed away.

