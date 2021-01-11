Parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan meet requirements of electoral legislation - SCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The analysis of all aspects of the election campaign in the framework of the elections to the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Kazakhstan’s Parliament indicates political competition in the country, openness and transparency of the election campaign, the statement of the Observer Mission from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) said, Trend reports citing SCO.

The mission expressed belief that the elections met the requirements of the electoral legislation of Kazakhstan and the international obligations assumed by the country, no cases of violations that could affect the results of the elections were observed.

The mission also recognized the held elections as free, fair, credible and democratic. The legitimacy of the elections is beyond doubt, the mission said.

The mission stated that the election of the country's legislative body was an important step towards the further development of democratic Kazakhstan.

The elections of members of Majilis (lower house) of Kazakhstan's Parliament were held Jan. 10 from 07:00 till 20:00 (GMT+6).

In 2021, five following parties registered in the country participated in the elections to the Majilis of Parliament and Maslikhat of Kazakhstan: the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the Nur Otan party, the ADAL political party, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan.

All the parties were registered by the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan. There were 312 candidates in the lists of political parties. Among them, from the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party - 19, the Nur Otan party - 126, from the ADAL political party - 16, from the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 38, and the People's Party of Kazakhstan - 113 people.