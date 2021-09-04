Earthquake hits south of Almaty city
An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the MPV scale has been recorded south of Almaty city earlier this morning, Kazinform reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The epicenter of the quake was located 599 km south of Almaty city in the territory of China.
The quake hit at a depth of 5 km at 7:28 am Almaty time.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services talks importance of Iraqi market