905 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Over the past day, 905 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 966,423 cases were identified in the country, of which 12,603 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,502 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 929,120.