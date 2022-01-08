Almaty completely surrounded by checkpoints with dozens of military

Almaty is completely surrounded by checkpoints, dozens of military personnel and armored machines carriers are on duty at them, Trend reports citing TASS.

At the exit from the city, cars are carefully inspected and documents are checked.

Shooting can be heard from time to time in the city, but not as intense as in previous days. On television, calls are repeated to move away from windows in areas where a special sweep operation is being carried out.

Some grocery stores have opened, but residents say there is no bread on sale. There are still problems with ATMs: it is almost impossible to withdraw money in the city.

Earlier, the authorities of the Almaty region stated that the situation is under control, but the highest level of terrorist threat continues to operate in the region. The authorities urge the population to remain calm and not leave their homes unnecessarily.