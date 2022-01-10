Kazakhstan assessing damage on Almaty int'l airport from riots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

The damage caused to the Almaty International Airport as a result of its seizure by marauders during the riots in the country is assessed and the restoration work is underway, Trend reports on Jan. 10 via the airport's press service.

The airport was seized on the evening of January 5 by the participants of the protests throughout the city. The work of the airport was suspended. On the same day, the airport was liberated as a result of a special operation.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.