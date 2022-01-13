Almost 2,000 participants of illegal actions detained in Almaty

Kazakhstan 13 January 2022 08:56 (UTC+04:00)
Almost 2,000 participants of illegal actions detained in Almaty

Almost 2,000 people were detained in Almaty for participation in illegal actions, looting and other crimes, the information center of the commandant's office of Almaty said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"A total of 1,925 participants in illegal actions, looting and other crimes were detained. A total of 38 firearms and 1,486 ammunition was seized."

