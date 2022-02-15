Kazakhstan unveils illegally operating mining farm
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
A mining farm has been illegally operating at Saryarka Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Iranian, Russian FMs discuss importance of “3 + 3” format in ensuring interests of regional countries
Azerbaijani businesses account for major number of companies registered in Poti FIZ - CEO (Interview) (VIDEO)