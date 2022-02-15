Kazakhstan unveils illegally operating mining farm (UPDATE)

Details added (first version was released at 14:16)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

A mining farm has been illegally operating at Saryarka Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency.

Contrary to the requirements of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On the establishment of the Saryarka SEZ”, as well as the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On Special Economic and Industrial Zones”, a mining farm was illegally situated at the SEZ.

As part of the execution of the president's instructions regarding the detection of mining farms, the territorial department of Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Agency for the Karaganda region revealed that 4 containers with a capacity of 40 tons had been used in the operation of the mining farm, in which 1,173 pieces of mining equipment were placed.

The estimated value of all equipment reaches $5.87 million or 2.5 billion tenge.

A pre-trial investigation was conducted against the chairman of the board of the Saryarka SEZ for abuse of power.

The investigation is still going on. Other information in the interests of the investigation is not subject to disclosure.

The Saryarka Special Economic Zone was established for the production of various equipment, machinery, metallurgical industry, construction, supply of electricity, gas, steam, hot water, and air conditioning.