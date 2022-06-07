Kazakhstan unveils final results of referendum held on June 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan were supported by 77.18 percent of citizens within the referendum held on June 5, Trend reports citing the Central Elections Committee of Kazakhstan.

“The total number of citizens who had the right to participate in the referendum amounted to 11,734,642 people. The number of citizens who actually voted was 7,985,769, or 68.05 percent of the citizens valid for voting. Thus, the referendum can be considered valid,” Nurlan Abdirov, Chairman of the Central Commission for the Referendum, said.