Trade between Central Asian countries does not reflect full potential - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The indicators of trade between the countries of Central Asia do not reflect the full potential, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

Tokayev made the statement addressing the 4th Consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian states.

He noted that over the past five years, the trade turnover of Kazakhstan with other countries of Central Asia has grown by 42 percent, reaching $6.3 billion.

“The threat of a global recession brings to the fore the issue of accelerated development of regional economic cooperation. With industrial and trade supply chains collapsing, the trend towards regionalization is becoming more and more visible everywhere. Against this background, the figures I have given for trade between our countries still do not reflect the full potential. Central Asian economic cooperation may very well become one of the key sources of growth for our national economies,” Tokayev said.