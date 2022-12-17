KAZAKH INVEST works to back up country's economy through investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Kazakhstan’s KAZAKH INVEST JSC expects to issue a report on 45 projects implemented in 2022 in the country, with foreign participation (in total worth $4.1 billion), Trend reports, citing the press service of Kazakh PM.

During the meeting between the representatives of KAZAKH INVEST and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the Action Plan for 2023-2027, the draft Corporate Governance Code, as well as some issues of services reporting to the Board of Directors were reviewed.

As part of the service support for investors, KAZAKH INVEST JSC processed 1,952 applications and gave advice on visa issues, investment preferences, and legislation regarding the activities of investors.

Meanwhile, from January through November 2022, KAZAKH INVEST organized 212 visits of foreign companies to the regions of Kazakhstan, and 13 major investment events were organized in the country.