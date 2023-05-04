Kazakhstan, Tajikistan eye to deepen co-op in fields of industry, innovation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. A joint plan of cooperation in the field of industry and innovation for the period from 2023 to 2024 was signed between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed during an expanded meeting between Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.

At the meeting, the Kazakh president said that this visit of Emomali Rahmon is of historical nature and brings the cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

Furthermore, it was noted that the parties are going to implement several major strategic projects and already have instructed their government to take the appropriate measures for the goals set.

"A trusting political dialogue has been established between our states at all levels. We cooperate within a number of international structures, ensuring the stable development and security of Central Asia," said the president of Kazakhstan.

Additionally, a number of other documents, including the Declaration on Allied Cooperation, were signed.

On May 3, on the eve of the state visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Kazakhstan, the Kazakh-Tajik Forum was held in Astana. At the forum, which was described as one of the most productive ones held recently in Kazakhstan, business representatives of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan signed contracts worth nearly $2 billion.