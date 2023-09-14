Thailand greenlights temporary visa-free policy for Kazakh nationals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Thailand's government introduces a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Thus, a temporary visa-free regime is being introduced in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation and develop tourism from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstanis will be able to stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 30 days. For longer trips, an appropriate visa is required.

"A valid travel document is a passport of a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the validity of which at the time of crossing the border must exceed six months," the ministry said.

Citizens of Kazakhstan have the opportunity to travel without a visa to 29 countries using their national passport.